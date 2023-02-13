Cadence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $240.4 million.
The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $899.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.27.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $4 billion to $4.06 billion.
Cadence shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $185.70, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.
