About 290,000 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall. Saabs were made by General Motors, as are Cadillacs.
The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from GM.
Documents posted on the agency’s website on Wednesday say the toe link adjuster can separate on the SUVs. The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps the tires on the ground.
Investigators checked several of the vehicles and found corrosion caused thread wear on the adjustable part of the suspensions. The agency says that may have been caused by four-wheel alignments done after the recall service was performed.
