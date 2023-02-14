CAE: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec — ST-LAURENT, Quebec — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $57.5 million.
The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $751.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.1 million.
CAE shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.
