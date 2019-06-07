NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Caesars Entertainment Corp., up 35 cents to $9.48

The casino operator is close to making a deal to merge with Eldorado Resorts Inc., according to media reports.

Zumiez Inc., up $2.98 to $21.65

The clothing retailer’s fiscal first quarter profit surprised Wall Street and its revenue also beat forecasts.

Barnes & Noble Inc., up 66 cents to $6.62

The bookseller is being bought by private equity group Elliott Advisors UK for about $476 million, plus debt.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $19.02 to $237.13

The ski resort operator’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $2.52 to $95.06

The retailer’s quarterly sales at established stores fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

DocuSign Inc., down $6.58 to $48.16

The provider of electronic signature technology reported billings below Wall Street forecasts for the first quarter.

Domo Inc., down $1.94 to $29.82

The cloud-computing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Guess Inc., down $1.26 to $14.42

The jeans and apparel maker slashed its quarterly dividend and cut its profit forecast for the current quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.