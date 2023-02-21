Caesars Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. — RENO, Nev. — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $148 million in its fourth quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.
The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
