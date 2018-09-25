FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo morning rush hour traffic makes it’s way along US 101 near downtown Los Angeles. Activists seeking to repeal California’s gas tax increase are proposing another ballot measure aimed at providing replacement transportation funding and nixing the state’s high-speed rail project. Supporters of Proposition 6 said Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, they will file a proposed initiative for the 2020 ballot that would designate existing tax revenues for transportation projects and end the state’s plan to build a high-speed train. The proposal is seen as a counterpart to this year’s ballot initiative to repeal a fuel tax increase that is funding transportation projects in the state. (Richard Vogel, File/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Opponents of the California gas tax increase passed by state legislators last year to finance infrastructure improvements are proposing a new ballot measure for 2020 aimed at creating a new financing arrangement and eliminating the state’s high speed rail project.

The backers of the 2020 measure are also behind Proposition 6, which will ask voters in November if they want to repeal the gas tax. They contend the state can use existing revenue for transportation projects.

The Proposition 6 supporters said Tuesday they will file the proposed initiative for the 2020 ballot. It would designate existing tax revenues for transportation projects and end the state’s plan high-speed train plans.

California’s Democratic-led legislature passed the increase on fuel taxes and vehicle fees last year. It is expected to raise about $5 billion a year for highway and road improvements and transit programs.

Proposition 6 on the November ballot seeks to repeal it, arguing the cost of living is too high in California.

Proposition 6 opponents did not return a telephone message seeking comment on the 2020 ballot effort.

Republicans and Democrats agree the state needs a transportation overhaul but disagree on how to pay for it.

Last year, a Democratic state lawmaker from Orange County was recalled over his support for the fuel tax increase.

Those who support the tax increase contend it’s critical to maintain the state’s infrastructure. Those who argue for repeal say gasoline has become too expensive and the legislature should find other funding sources to cover the state’s transportation needs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.