SAN FRANCISCO — Two years to the day after some of the deadliest wildfires tore through Northern California wine country, two of the state’s largest utilities were poised Tuesday to shut off power to more than 700,000 customers in 37 counties in what would be the largest preventive outage in state history as utilities try to head off wildfires caused by faulty power lines.

With windy, dry weather in the forecast, Pacific Gas & Electric announced it may cut power to more than 600,000 customers in parts of 29 northern and central counties starting early Wednesday and through Thursday. Southern California Edison’s website showed that more than 106,000 customers in parts of eight counties also could face power cuts.

PG&E said the blackout could include parts of seven of nine San Francisco Bay Area counties, including an area of wine country where two years ago Tuesday several fires killed 22 people and destroyed thousands of homes. It could also affect portions of the agricultural Central Valley, the state’s northern and central coasts and the Sierra Nevada foothills where a November wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise.

Jennifer Siemens, who lost her home in Paradise, rents a house in the nearby town of Oroville and said she is bracing for a third blackout in a month.

Siemens said she is preparing by making sure she has gas in her car, bottled water, flashlights and all the family’s electronic devices fully charged.

“What’s wrong with the power lines that they have to do this so much?” asked Siemens. “We don’t want any more fires, obviously, but I feel like they are going a little overboard.”

In Butte County, where Paradise is located, people lined up at gas stations Tuesday morning to fill up their cars and portable containers with fuel for generators, and rushed to stores to buy flashlights, ice chests and batteries.

PG&E said it would announce later Tuesday where and when the power would be cut off by phone text and email. Its website, where people could whether their address would be affected, was down Tuesday afternoon after being overloaded with visitors. In Southern California, the largest numbers of potentially affected customers are in Los Angeles County and to the east in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Some of the most destructive blazes in California in recent years were started by PG&E power lines. Winds can knock down live wires and power poles or drive trees and other vegetation into contact with them. But the potential outages are not limited to fire-prone areas, since the utility must turn off entire distribution and transmission lines to minimize the risk of wildfires.

Public agencies throughout the region were urging people to prepare by buying water and non-perishable food, getting a full tank of gas, having cash at hand and parking vehicles outside garages or making sure they know how to manually open their garage doors.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said it increased staffing in preparation for extreme fire weather and what was expected to be the strongest wind event so far this fire season.

“With some of the most destructive and deadliest fires occurring October through December, we need Californians to not be complacent,” said Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter in a news release. “Residents need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice in the event of a wildfire.”

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said his office was ready to notify residents of outages through emergency alerts and social media as soon as it received notification.

“We don’t know what the extent of the public safety and power shut-off is going to be, so we’re just going to have to adapt,” he said Tuesday.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told reporters Tuesday that residents should not clog 911 lines with non-emergencies and urged people to be prepared. In 1991, a grass fire torched the Oakland Hills, killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes. The city canceled all officers’ days off in preparation for the outages.

“We all know the devastation that fires can cause,” she said.

Ben Humphries, who manages Dollar General store in Paradise, said people were buying candles, gas cans, ice, flashlights, batteries and canned food. The store ran out of ice chests by Tuesday morning.

Humphries, who moved to Oroville with his family after losing his home in Paradise, said his family lost power two times already in the last month and that he was making sure they had enough fuel for their generator and plenty of ice in coolers.

But he said there was a sense of irony to the utility’s aggressive actions now, after opting not to turn off the power ahead of the Nov. 8 fire that wiped out the town of Paradise.

“I understand their concerns but in my opinion it’s too little too late, we already had our town burned to the ground,” Humphries said.

