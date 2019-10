Some officials say that could further harm California’s already poor air quality.

They say it’s too early to know how significant the effects could be.

But the need to consider environmental impacts of blackouts is a new wrinkle for policymakers and planners dealing with a constant threat of catastrophic fires and more extreme weather due to climate change.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD