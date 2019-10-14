PG&E last week took the unprecedented step of cutting power to more than 700,000 customers, affecting nearly 2 million Californians. The company did it because of dangerous wind forecast but acknowledged that its execution was poor.

Its website frequently crashed, and many people said they did not know the power was going out.

PG&E didn’t immediately comment on the sanctions.

