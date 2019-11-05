The governor’s office says Newsom reiterated the state’s frustration with PG&E and urged the parties to resolve the company’s bankruptcy before next year’s wildfire season.

The company has angered customers with its pre-emptive power shutoffs to millions of Californians during windy weather to prevent fallen powerlines from starting wildfires. Johnson says he understands the shutoffs have caused hardships, but said they were successful in preventing catastrophic wildfires.

