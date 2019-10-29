Southern California Edison says that unless there’s other evidence, the utility “believes that it is likely” its equipment was responsible. Last year, the company told the state Public Utilities Commission only that its equipment might have caused a power outage before the blaze started.

The utility is facing lawsuits from relatives of fire victims blaming it for the blaze.

Electrical equipment has been linked to several of California’s most devastating recent fires.

