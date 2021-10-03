In job-rich areas of Los Angeles, San Diego and Silicon Valley, however, SB9 enables more housing while still preserving neighborhoods’ low-rise, leafy feel. Although Southern California is famous for its single-family suburbs, many historic L.A. neighborhoods include attractive duplexes and four-plexes dating to the 1920s and 30s. “If more of the city just looked like that we probably wouldn’t have a housing crisis,” said Michael Manville, an urban planning professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. “And those are beautiful buildings.” The Terner Center estimates that about 700,000 new homes would become economically feasible under the law’s provisions, including 126,000 in Los Angeles County.