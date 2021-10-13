One way or another, people living in the fire-prone landscapes of the American West will have to accept something that historically has not been part of the region’s character: limits. There is a limit to how many people can live safely in a fire-dependent landscape. There is a limit to how much human engineering can alter a natural phenomenon like wildfire. And there is a limit to how much Americans are willing to spend to fight fires and cull trees so that wealthy people in California can enjoy pristine views from their Lake Tahoe cabins.