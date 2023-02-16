Cambium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10 million.
The company posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $296.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 23 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $80 million for the fiscal first quarter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMBM