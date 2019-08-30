NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $99.72 to $237.73

The beauty products retailer reported weak results for its latest quarter and cut its full-year forecast.

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.69 to $45

The soup maker reported a strong quarter, driven by gains in its snacks business as well as meals and beverages.

Big Lots Inc., up 74 cents to $22.75

The company turned in strong quarterly results and said it was confident it could do well this year despite the threat of tariffs.

Cooper Companies Inc., down $18.84 to $309.75

The surgical and contact lens products maker reported revenue in its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were looking for.

Tesla Inc., up $3.90 to $225.61

Bloomberg News reported that the electric car maker won an exemption from a 10% Chinese tax on auto sales.

Ambarella Inc., up $8.50 to $55.87

The video-compression chipmaker reported earnings that blew past analysts’ expectations and said it was more confident in its outlook.

MSG Networks Inc., up $2.08 to $16.40

The sports media company’s board authorized a $300 million increase to its stock repurchase program.

CNH Industrial NV, up 17 cents to $10.26

The maker of agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles is considering spinning off its Iveco truck unit, Bloomberg News reported.

