After six years of turbulent, shouty politics and extravagant promises of future greatness, the leaders of the UK’s big two parties have opened the New Year by competing to be the more reasonable man in the room. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer set out their respective stalls in major speeches this week, one day after another. If their partisans were expecting what US President George H.W. Bush called “the vision thing,” they will have been sorely disappointed. Meanwhile, media commentators of all political persuasions deride their pedestrian efforts.

But so what? It’s about time British politics returned to planet Earth.

Instead of pledging a post-Brexit paradise of trade-deal opportunity, deregulation and swinging tax cuts, the prime minister set out five modest targets for improvement this coming year. Sunak isn’t for the boosterism of Boris Johnson or the “move fast and the break things” philosophy of Liz Truss — in fact, he was apologetic about predecessors’ political “tricks.” Starmer’s approach on Thursday was similarly down to earth — socialist utopias and public-spending bonanzas are off the menu.

It’s easy to imagine these two pragmatic men of business sitting down together over an alcohol-free beer this dry January, comparing notes and finding common ground — just as the dull but effective German politicians do.

So imagine such a chat on the health crisis. For all the rhetorical differences over the NHS, both men look to piecemeal improvement. In an honest exchange of views, Sunak would maybe say: “You know, Keir, every time we Tories try out some grand scheme to reform the health service, it just makes things worse. I’m the son of a pharmacist. Why can’t we simply let high street drugstores prescribe medicines and let doctors and nurses get on with treating people for serious conditions”

Starmer would perhaps reply: “That’s right, Rishi. Let’s not worry about letting private hospitals treat state patients either. I’m not interested in state-first ideology. My health spokesman Wes Streeting is always telling me that the idea of the National Health Service being treated as a religion is nonsense, and we have to stand up to the doctors’ union who want to run things all their own way.”

In reality, both men agree there is no magic money tree that will pay for huge spending increases. Sunak: “We can’t afford to pay for these enormous union demands of higher pay. I will have to face them down.” Starmer: “You hold the line, Rishi, but excuse me if we attack you for it. No hard feelings, that’s politics. Anyway, I’m telling my party that we can’t antagonize the markets by splurging money when we get into power. Look what happened to Truss.” Sunak: “That’s right. I warned Liz that unfunded tax cuts would lead to disaster. And it did. Now we have both been left with the bill. However, I will try to post-date the necessary spending cuts until you get into Downing Street after the general election.”

Both leaders would likely approach the subject of Brexit in a similarly no-nonsense fashion, seeking to improve trading arrangements with Europe despite their differing views about the referendum.

In an earlier era of British politics in the 1950s and 1960s, there was consensus over the great issues of politics: The Conservatives supported Labour’s post-war creation of the welfare state, and Labour accepted that a flourishing market economy, not socialism, was essential to the UK’s prosperity. This was called “Butskellism” after the reforming Tory minister Rab Butler and Hugh Gaitskell, Labour’s centrist leader.

It’s true that Butskellism had no panacea for Britain’s relatively poor economic growth record — relative to booming continental Europe — but the country prospered for more than a decade, divested itself of empire without too much bloodshed and was reasonably at peace with itself.

Doubtless there will be sharp dividing lines between the parties before the next general election. And neither Sunak nor Starmer have proposed anything like a winning formula for restoring economic growth. But a pragmatic consensus between the Conservatives and Labour on some major issues will be welcomed by many voters — and might begin to sort out the UK’s deeper problems.

After the sound and fury of the last decade, a little modesty might be just the thing.

