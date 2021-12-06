Researchers who want to leave Big Tech also find it almost impossible to disentangle themselves. The founders of Google’s DeepMind sought for years to negotiate more independence from Alphabet to protect their AI research from corporate interests, but those plans were finally nixed by Google in 2021. Several of Open AI’s top safety researchers also left earlier this year to start their own San Francisco-based company, called Anthropic Inc., but they have gone to venture capital investors for funding. Among the backers: Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and Google’s former Chief Executive Officer Eric Schmidt. It has raised $124 million to date, according to PitchBook, which tracks venture capital investments.