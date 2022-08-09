Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is not an especially promising year for a Democrat challenging a Republican member of Congress — especially in a place where a Democrat hasn’t held the seat for more than a decade. Nevertheless, the race in Colorado’s huge 3rd Congressional District is worth watching. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight The incumbent, Representative Lauren Boebert, is not a typical Republican (and that’s an understatement). And her challenger, Adam Frisch, is not a typical Democrat — in fact, he doesn’t even like to use the word to describe himself.

Frisch says he is a “Western small businessman” trying to build a “bipartisan coalition” to help the rural and working-class voters that both parties have left behind. “I’ve been unaffiliated my entire life,” says Frisch, who joined the Democratic Party last year and won the June primary by less than 300 votes.

The race will test not only whether Boebert’s extremist views and minimal legislative record still have appeal among Republican and Republican-leaning voters. It will also test whether Frisch’s “I’m not really a Democrat” is a winning Democratic message.

To be clear, Frisch remains a long shot in a district that the Cook Political Report rates as solidly red. President Donald Trump won the district by 5.5 points in 2020, but the map was redrawn last year, giving Republicans a nine-point advantage.

At the same time, Frisch points out, Boebert won in 2020 with just 51% of the vote. And the district is 25% Democratic, 31% Republican and 43% unaffiliated.

Unaffiliated is how Frisch sees himself. A former currencies trader and member of the Aspen City Council, Frisch looked at some polling last fall and realized that if a moderate, pro-business candidate could make it through the Democratic primary, he’d have the best shot at defeating the polarizing one-term Republican.

Boebert’s narrow victory two years ago compares unfavorably to those of many of her Freedom Caucus colleagues. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, for example, won with 75% of the vote in a district Trump won by 48 points. Matt Gaetz of Florida got 65% in a district Trump won by 34 points.

Of those “wackos” and “extremists,” Frisch tells me, Boebert “is the only one that actually has a chance to be defeated.” That’s what he tells voters and donors, too.

Almost as prolific a tweeter as Trump, Boebert has a well-earned reputation as a liberal troll. She has opposed mask mandates, invoked the Holocaust to oppose vaccination efforts and espoused conspiracies like replacement theory. She tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location during the Jan. 6 insurrection and voted against certifying the 2020 election results. In March, she voted against Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but recently asked for $33 million to build a bridge in Glenwood Springs.

Dennis Anderson, a Republican newspaper publisher in western Colorado, once called Boebert the “real deal when it comes to conservative values.” But last November he wrote an op-ed deriding her “immature insults and pathetic props” as well as her “own selfish ambitions.”

And even though he views Boebert as an ineffective legislator, Anderson still isn’t sure who he’ll vote for — he’s concerned about the economy and wants to make sure he’s still represented by some “red” at the state level. He is wary of Frisch emphasizing issues such as abortion and climate change, if he wants to stand a chance in the district’s rural, more conservative areas.

That said, the politics of abortion may be a game changer for Democrats this year. In Colorado as elsewhere, the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has motivated Democratic voters, notes Craig Hughes, a Democratic strategist. Boebert is pro-life and says life begins at conception. In 2020, Colorado voters defeated by 59% to 41% a ballot initiative that would have banned late-term abortions. Frisch describes the Dobbs decision as “tragic and destructive,” and says he doesn’t want “Republicans choosing who’s going to be on the Supreme Court.”

Guns is a more nuanced debate in Colorado. But it’s not clear that Boebert’s gun antics will have the same appeal they did two years ago. She recently said that a ban on assault weapons would lead people to eat dogs, and late last year tweeted a Christmas photo of her and her four young sons posing with assault rifles.

Frisch released an internal poll last week showing him seven points behind Boebert, but leading among unaffiliated voters 49% to 41%. He says national Democrats and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have told him to keep them posted on his fundraising and polling and to “check back in with us.” For now, Frisch is trying to raise $3 million and says the campaign has events lined up in Denver, Minneapolis (where he was born) and the Democratic fundraising bastions of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington.

Still, Frisch isn’t calling himself a Democrat. His new website won’t have the word “Democrat” anywhere on it, he says, and neither will his yard signs.

And as for the D on the ballot? What does that stand for? Frisch says he’s working on it. One thing’s for sure: It doesn’t stand for Defeatist.

