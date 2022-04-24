Placeholder while article actions load

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been translated and edited for length and clarity.Clara Ferreira Marques: Brazil has seen a surge in systematic disinformation in recent years, helped along by polarization, heavy social media use and, of course, by the president, Jair Bolsonaro. You’re a journalist and the founder of Agencia Lupa, a fact-checking website that tracks and exposes fake news. With an election set for October, and Bolsonaro hoping for a second term despite an underwhelming economy, can you sketch us a picture of where we are today?

Cristina Tardaguila, founder, Agencia Lupa and senior program director at the International Center for Journalists: We knew 2022 would be a year of electoral disinformation, so that’s no surprise. Then there’s the pandemic, which is very significant not just because of the virus itself, and the damage it did here, but also because of government attitudes [toward combating it]. And finally, there is the war in Ukraine. It’s hard to spend time on social media in Brazil without coming across disinformation on at least one of these issues. So we are fighting on three fronts and, at the same time, discussing a law to solve it all. It is very, very hard. The volume is incredible, and the election hasn’t really heated up yet.

CFM: How does Brazil compare internationally, when it comes to the scale of the disinformation problem?

CT: It’s hard to compare across borders. I would say we are both lucky and unlucky, because of the language. We speak Portuguese, so we are shielded from a lot of fake news spread in English, in Spanish, in Chinese. Portuguese still acts as a barrier. But the fact that we have a less-spoken language is also a problem, because the tools devised to identify and spot false news, artificial intelligence and the like, these are not developed for Portuguese. They can’t distinguish pê (the letter p) from pé (foot), or vovô (grandad) from vovó (granny). This complicates the work of those on the frontlines of this battle. So I would say that yes, we are far from the major disinformation centers because of our language, but the fight is harder because of the lack of weapons developed for Portuguese.CFM: There is also the legislation you mentioned: a bill aimed at combating “fake news” that’s now being debated by Brazil’s lawmakers. There are concerns over potential privacy breaches and excessive surveillance. To what extent can anti-disinformation laws play a helpful role without opening up new risks?CT: The simple fact is that there is no data that proves the link between legislation and a reduction in the spread of false information. At the International Fact-Checking Network, where I served as served as associate director for more than two years, we had a database on these laws all over the world. In Asia, which has had “fake news” laws since 2019, no one has defeated or even reduced disinformation. So as fact-checkers, we just can’t support something that has not been shown to be effective.

In Brazil, we came late to the disinformation fight. In 2009, there was already a Pulitzer Prize for a U.S. fact-checking initiative, but the first specialized agency here, Lupa, didn’t open until 2015. Since then, the debate has evolved a lot, but we — meaning the general population, not specialists and researchers — are not at the level seen elsewhere when it comes to understanding the complexities of this debate.

This bill in particular was born at a terrible time, in the middle of the pandemic, when the then-head of the lower house was getting threatened personally. To solve his problem, a bill was born. The first version emerged in early 2020 at a time when Congress was already meeting virtually. So it all began inauspiciously, undemocratically, at a time when there were other priorities.

In the lower house, the bill has improved significantly, focusing more on behavior, not content. But it still has unacceptable clauses, like providing immunity for parliamentarians, some of whom have contributed to vaccine disinformation. That’s unthinkable.

CFM: The law does seem to have some positive elements, like the idea of going after those who actively fund false information, rather than those who share it.

CT: The problem of this clause is that it is unworkable. Imagine you pay me to create disinformation. You would be the one they need to track. But how do they prove the link at the required speed without violating basic principles? If you want to follow judicial procedure, it will take so long that the damage will be done. But if you want to keep up, you will expose people, breach privacy and create a tool that can be used for other means.

There is an easier way to follow the money: fine the platforms if they are paid to promote something that turns out to be disinformation. The fines have to come out of Big Tech. They must be the ones that are made to see disinformation as a liability, not a lucrative traffic generator.

CFM: Should countries make platforms’ ability to operate conditional on agreeing to steps like this? Brazil’s top electoral authority has worried in particular about disinformation spread over messaging app Telegram.

CT: We can’t go after individual platforms. Laws and restrictions cannot be defined just for today’s problems. If we ban Telegram, someone will come up with something ever so slightly different, and then that will then take off here. We need to have some more basic discussions. Say, the question of whether the president can block citizens on Twitter. What do we allow and not allow?

CFM: Granted, but we are looking at elections in October, and these debates take time. What can Brazil do immediately?

CT: The first thing is to realize that we can’t solve anything. We can at best minimize it.

Then, recall email spam. It was a problem in the late 1990s, a real hassle, but not any more. What happened? Journalists wrote about it, educating people not to simply click, not to engage, and did it repeatedly. We need to spread the same gospel with disinformation, teaching people what fake news is, what it looks like, that it can be real but in a misleading context. There is the technology part, just as there was with excluding spam from our inboxes. The same effort needs to go into filtering out what should not get through. Finally, we can create liability, responsibility, as we did when we made companies add “unsubscribe” lines to their emails.

In the very short term, for the presidential elections, there are some very easy things. First, foster collaboration between journalists. They carry the burden, but must work together for fact-checking, as no one can fight this monster alone. Second, build links with electoral authorities, as we’ve already done — we’ve never seen Brazil fight disinformation as explicitly as this. The idea here is to amplify truth. We can only fight disinformation with an excess of information, by flooding the zone.

The third and final leg is to teach people strategic silence. People creating fake news know what they are doing, so you need to know when you are interacting with them and providing oxygen, by retweeting or forwarding their false videos or news. If it’s fake, leave it there, let it die with you. When Bolsonaro went to Russia, there was a meme with a cover of Time magazine saying he had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing the war in Ukraine. I received it on five different WhatsApp groups, all pointing out that it was nonsense. And it was absurd, but there we were and here we are discussing it.

So you’ve spotted some fake news? Excellent. Now fight it by ignoring it.

