Bobby Ghosh: Alex, could you bring us up to speed with the events of this week?

Alex Webb: After what seemed like a slow-moving car crash over the past year or so, it’s all moved quite quickly. Andrew has settled out of court, and the proceeds of that settlement are to go toward Virginia Giuffre’s charity. He had to make some statements in support of victims of trafficking.

The big question in the U.K. is: Where is he getting the money from? There’s a suspicion that the queen might help him with that, which has inevitably raised other questions, about whether it will be from her private purse, or from some of the taxpayer funding that she gets.

Ghosh: What do we know about Andrew’s own finances? Does he have that kind of money?

Adrian Wooldridge: No, his finances are very ropey — to put it mildly. The royal family has a very inequitable distribution of money. Prince Charles has an enormous amount of money, but his younger brother Andrew has always struggled for money. He has a very small pension from his time in the Royal Navy. And he has had various dealings over the years that have made people very worried about his approach to finances. This includes some very unclear financing of his ski lodge in Verbier and the house he used to share with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Ghosh: How much do we know about the queen’s wealth?

Webb: We do have quite a lot of information about how much money she has. Essentially, she has two main sources of capital. She has the amount that is funded by the taxpayer each year: That is intended to support official engagements, Buckingham Palace as a tourist attraction and venue for official events. And then she has her estates, which yield a profit every year. She doesn’t have to pay taxes but has done so voluntarily since 1993.

And then there are the black boxes: She has some investments, but we don’t really know what those are. There was suspicion a few years ago that maybe some of those investments were in low-tax offshore havens.

Ghosh: If this is a case of a mother helping her son pay what he owes, is it any business of the British taxpayer? Is this anybody else’s business?

Wooldridge: It is the public’s business, because if she’s using her own money to pay it off, people might say, “Well, why is the taxpayer paying such a large amount to keep the royal family in its palaces?” Should the head of state be using her money in such a way, even if it is private, personal money?

Webb: Another issue is how they’ve handled this. As ever with the royals, there’s a problem with the communication. A public statement could put this to bed quite quickly — if they would say, “Andrew’s paying for it all with the chalet, or it’s all being paid from the queen’s private investments,” or whatever it is. Putting the speculation to bed quite quickly would be in their interest.

Ghosh: This is part of a pattern of really poor handling of crises by the royal family. There are officials who are supposed to know how to do this.

Wooldridge: The royal family likes to call itself “the Firm.” It prides itself on its ability to meld the feudal world with the modern world — to be the upholder of tradition and also really efficient. The royals have access to senior civil servants and diplomats. And they do have, in some ways, a very smooth operation. The queen has obviously done an extraordinary job for many decades.

But this whole thing seems to have been handled exceptionally badly. Andrew’s decision to subject himself to an hourlong TV interview last year turned out to be a catastrophe. The court case could not have been handled worse.

And this raises several questions. Why did the palace make such a mess? And if it wasn’t the palace, if it was Andrew who kept insisting on doing these things, why did they allow him to do this? He’s frankly not very intelligent, but he’s repeatedly been allowed to make disastrous decisions.

Webb: The Firm is a big, sprawling conglomerate, rather than a small, agile, smaller company. You have all these different royals pulling in different directions and you have to have a staff that supports all of them.

You would assume the best people are working for the queen, for Charles and Prince William. But the likes of Andrew, the Kents and others in the family who carry out official functions don’t necessarily have the best people working for them.

Ghosh: You’ve written about Charles’s effort to slim down the royal family. What has he done toward that end?

Webb: Andrew’s kids were the first to come in the firing line. They were not given official roles, not made patrons of charities. There’s quite a distinct difference between Eugenie and Beatrice, who are both princesses in title, and their cousins [Princess Anne children], who don’t have royal titles and royal functions and have been told essentially to get on with life.

That’s something Charles has tried to do. And if anything, the scandal with Andrew has helped accelerate that process, which in the long term isn’t a bad thing.

Ghosh: This is the queen’s 70th year on the throne. There was concern that the celebrations would be overshadowed by the scandal around Andrew. Do we think that this settlement is going to make that go away?

Wooldridge: I don’t think it will go away. It’s impossible to overstate the degree of affection there is for the queen. There’s admiration for her professionalism, but also for the way that she is coping with life’s tragedies. She’s in her 90s; her husband recently died. She embodies stoicism and is a living link to history for most of us.

So people will want the best for her. And they will want Andrew to disappear. Whether he is willing to disappear is a different question. Over and over again, we’ve seen that his perception of what is going on and the world’s perception of what is going on are diametrically opposed to each other. He doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong. I think he will constantly try and reinsert himself into the functioning and public life of the royal family.

Andrew J. Barden: There are obviously clear ethical and moral reasons that should compel the royal family to clarify where the funds come from. I’m curious whether there are legal arguments that could be made to force them to clarify that. Is this something that Parliament could do? Are there ways the British public could compel the family to provide clarity?

Ghosh: At least one British MP has asked for assurances in Parliament that public money will not be used to pay for the settlement.

Wooldridge: The family is very sensitive to the question of funding. It’s one thing that they really don’t want the public to focus on, especially since we’re living in a time of austerity and these are people who live in castles.

Ghosh: It’s worth taking a moment to think about how this is perceived outside of the U.K., in other parts of the Commonwealth, where the queen is head of state. Andrew, you’re Canadian: How do you think this plays out among Canadians?

Barden: It depends on what kind of Canadian you ask. As a Quebecer, I would tell you there’s probably not that much support for the royal family. But even in the rest of Canada, it’s probably fading quickly.

We have the queen on our currency, but I’ve always wondered how we’d feel if it was Charles in our wallets. There’s a great deal of respect for the queen, but I don’t know how long that will hold. There have been polls showing a clear fading of support.

Webb: Barbados recently opted to become a republic. And in a lot of those nations around the world, Meghan Markle’s comments about racism in the family were probably more damaging to the royals than the Andrew affair.

Barden: To bring about a change of that significance would require Canada to reopen the constitution. And once you’ve done that, all sorts of other demands come in. It’s one of those things: We know we’ve got that back room and we know we’ve got to clean it out, but for now we’ll just leave the door closed and get to it eventually.

But at some point, we won’t be able to ignore it anymore.

Wooldridge: And you’re always confronted with what is the alternative. If we didn’t have the queen, what would we have: President Tony Blair? The alternatives, in my view, are worse than the current situation.

Webb: Having the queen as the figurehead of the country is a benefit. When you look at leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin who cast their country in a bad light — the queen doesn’t do that. But the question is: Can Charles maintain the same continuum?

