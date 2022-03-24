On Wednesday, Sunak set out to bring the Tories back to a more familiar script. He offered some tax cuts and signaled that there is more to come. Only, he said, getting there will be a lot harder than it was in the past.

In recent months, Tory MPs have visibly squirmed every time Labour leader Keir Starmer or a member of his shadow cabinet pointed at the rising tax burden. This isn’t who we are, many said. Sunak is sympathetic, but he has the problem of figuring out, before the next election, a way to implement tax cuts that are sustainable.

In a keynote lecture in February, Sunak pleaded that he firmly believes in lower taxes. But, he noted, “I am disheartened by the flippant claim that ‘tax cuts always pay for themselves.’ They do not. Cutting tax sustainably requires hard work, prioritization, and the willingness to make difficult and often unpopular arguments elsewhere.”

He noted that Margaret Thatcher’s former tax-cutting chancellor, Nigel Lawson, also rejected the idea of a kind of virtuous circle whereby tax cuts result in an improved budget balance, enabling further tax cuts. “And it is hard to cut taxes at a time when demands on the state are growing,” Sunak noted. That sentiment prefigured Wednesday’s budget statement.

The demands on the state are still growing, thanks to the rising cost of living and the war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the chancellor raised the minimum threshold of the National Insurance contribution, a payroll tax that funds state benefits, and pledged to cut the basic rate of tax to 19% from 20% in 2024. It was a clear change of direction that will assuage many Tory lawmakers and voters in middle England where there was growing alarm over the rising tax burden. However, as the Office for Budget Responsibility noted, the actual tax cuts only undo a quarter of the tax hikes he put in place last year and a sixth of the increases since becoming chancellor.

But it still leaves Sunak and the government with a central challenge. How can a government that has promised to rebalance the economy — “leveling up” the poorer parts of the country — fund social care, eliminate the huge National Health Service backlog, help people manage a spike in the cost of living, and also demand less in taxation?

The short answer is faster economic growth. But the Office for Budget Responsibility has revised down the growth forecast of this year to 3.8% from 6% in its October forecast. Growth is expected to slow to 1.8% in 2023, increase to 2.1% in 2024 before falling back below 2%.

Sunak, to his credit, is acutely aware of the problem and the fact that silkily delivered budget statements can only go so far. U.K. businesses invest less than the OECD average (around 10% of GDP in capital expenditure, compared with an average of 14% across advanced countries). Britain’s relatively low levels of investment explain about half the productivity gap that exists between the U.K. and both France and Germany, Sunak noted.

With inflation running faster than growth in nominal earnings, and taxes due to increase in April, the OBR says real living standards will fall by 2.2% in 2022-2023. In February, Sunak announced a 9 billion-pound ($11.9 billion) package to help with energy costs. Wednesday’s announcement provided 16 billion pounds of stimulus, including a 6 billion-pound tax cut for workers. However, the cut offsets only about half of the 1.25% National Insurance tax increase that kicks in next month, and Sunak’s help to households offsets only about half of the increases expected in energy bills from April.

Britain is facing the biggest squeeze on incomes in a half-century. Sharp increases in poverty levels are likely to force the government to provide more help by the Autumn, if not earlier.

It’s also unclear what will happen to energy prices or how the war in Ukraine will further impact the economy. While the lower-than-expected sales of U.K. government bonds to finance public spending suggest the government is confident that its borrowing needs are under control, that could change pretty quickly. The Treasury also faces increased debt servicing costs as inflation pushes up interest rates. The bill for compensating the Bank of England for losses under its quantitative easing stimulus program. Those rebates start next year and will reach 2.6 billion pounds in 2026.

The government is, of course, loath to admit how leaving the European Union hurt Britain’s growth prospects and disrupted trade. It is left looking for ways to compensate. Some of them, Sunak is promising, will be revealed in the more comprehensive Autumn budget. That might include better tax treatment of capital investment, more incentives for companies to provide skills training for workers (where Britain also lags the U.S. and other countries) and reform to the system of technical qualifications. In all those areas, tax incentives, as well as regulatory simplification, can be leveraged to try to boost growth.

But while economy-boosting measures such as these take time to bear fruit, the forces dragging down output are immediate. An Autumn budget that spells out plans to boost investment could help the chancellor prevail in the end. But that’s only if the Tories can stick with the program.

