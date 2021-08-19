Despite Xi’s admonishment that “housing is for living in and not for speculation,” and the government’s regular entreaties to banks to scale back property lending and increase the flow of credit to small business, the share of funds directed to the industry has risen. Real estate loans have increased to more than 27% of total yuan advances, from less than 20% a decade ago, according to People’s Bank of China data. Moreover, this is certainly an understatement — at least according to the country’s head banking regulator, who ought to know. Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, wrote last year that the real share of property-related loans is more like 39%, or 70 trillion yuan ($10.8 trillion).