However, if history is any guide, Kaisa will be just fine as long as it solves its liquidity crisis in a reasonable time frame. Back in 2015, sales dipped, but Kaisa bounced back the year after. Its dollar-denominated bonds also rebounded well before the completion of its debt restructuring in July 2016. Foreigners gave it a second chance. In fact, they have become Kaisa’s biggest lenders. Asset managers such as Allianz SE, Blackrock Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Ashmore Group Plc were all investors, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.