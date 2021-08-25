It’s understandable that companies like Delta want to do as much as possible to boost vaccination rates, even taking a step like this. Keeping people alive, reducing avoidable health spending and helping to speed the pandemic’s end are reasons enough. And there are many other costs to lagging vaccination rates, including more infections, quarantines, and missed work — all especially problematic for an airline facing the complex task of providing safe and reliable service in a pandemic — as well as the need to do more testing and take other expensive preventive measures. A modeling group at the University of Texas at Austin estimates that boosting the vaccination rate of the school’s 50,000 students from 60% to 80% would save it around $4 million in treatment and prevention costs. The cost benefits of higher vaccination rates are likely greater for Delta, which had 74,000 employees at the end of last year and generated $47 billion in revenue in pre-pandemic 2019, even before accounting for things like how passenger confidence in their safety might affect demand. But a penalty may not be the best way to go about it when mandates are also an option, for reasons I will discuss in more detail below.