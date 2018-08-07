Tesla Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk roiled trading and sowed confusion about his future plans after tweeting that he’s considering taking the company private at $420 a share. The electric-carmaker’s stock soared after the tweet, closing 11 percent higher on August 7 after a mid-session trading halt. Some investors wondered if he meant it as a joke -- he did not. Others asked whether he might have violated the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s fair-disclosure rules by tweeting out material information, sending securities lawyers scurrying to learn about an obscure SEC decision known as the Reed Hastings Rule.

1. What is the Reed Hastings Rule?

The SEC first ruled on the use of social media for disclosing material information after Netflix Inc. CEO Reed Hastings wrote in a July 2012 Facebook post that views on his company’s video-streaming service had “exceeded 1 billion hours for the first time.” The regulator later determined that Hastings wouldn’t face enforcement action and declared most social media “perfectly suitable” for communicating company information as long as investors are alerted and access isn’t restricted. Musk has previously used Twitter as a means of communicating information about his companies.

2. What did Elon Musk tweet?

In his initial tweet, Musk wrote: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” It came as shares were already surging on news that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had built a roughly $2 billion stake in the company over the past few months. He followed that up with additional details in a series of replies to questions and other statements. The next day, Tesla’s directors said they knew about Musk’s plans days before he took to Twitter.

3. What’s wrong with his tweets?

Setting aside the question of whether announcing the news via Twitter was proper, regulators might want to examine Musk’s declaration that funding for the move had been secured, an assertion for which he offered no further detail. He doubled down a few hours later when he tweeted that “Investor support is confirmed.” Tesla hasn’t disclosed any sources of financing and no one has stepped forward publicly to say they’re backing the plan. Analysts questioned whether the company could fund such a large transaction, given its history of losing money and burning through cash.

4. What is Regulation FD?

The SEC rule aims to promote “full and fair disclosure” of corporate information by requiring a level playing field for announcements of material nonpublic information. The rule was initially adopted in 2000, before the rise of social media. The agency modified its view of permissible venues with its 2013 decision not to act against Netflix’s Hastings. The SEC hasn’t responded to requests for comment on Musk’s tweets.

5. So did Musk violate the rules?

As unorthodox as the decision to announce the possible plan by Twitter might have been, Musk’s legal concerns may be largely mitigated by him having been honest about how far along it was. Keith Higgins, a Ropes & Gray partner who formerly led the SEC’s corporation finance unit, said Musk’s tweet could amount to market manipulation if he didn’t have financing secured and wasn’t ready to make a bid. “He could be in big trouble if that turns out not to have been true,” Higgins said. Even if the SEC and regulators in Delaware -- where the company is registered -- remain at bay, Musk could be open to lawsuits from shareholders as he moves along with his bid.

