Hong Kong’s quarantine policy is among the strictest in the world. It doesn’t make much of a difference if you’re vaccinated, either, which undermines the case to get inoculated altogether. Besides the lack of evidence supporting such an extended period of isolation, it also isn’t the safest option given the facilities and several reported mishaps. These aren’t the airtight, medical-grade centers with adequate ventilation that are 100% safe. In recent months, cases of people getting infected during quarantine have risen. The government has also tightened its restrictions, so that if you did test positive for Covid-19 in quarantine or on arrival, you’d be sent to an isolation center for further tests before being discharged on recovery.