But perhaps Google’s most aggressive move may be the price point for the Pixels. Despite the phone’s high-end trappings, the company is lowering the price of its standard model. The Pixel 6 and the larger screen Pixel 6 Pro will be available in stores on Oct. 28 and cost $599 and $899 — significantly less than the comparable iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max that go for $999 and $1,099, respectively.