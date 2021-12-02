Even if they find a great sponsor, who in turn lands an attractive target, they might still lose because of the 20% free shares given to SPAC promoters, the warrants that redeemers get to keep for free, and IPO underwriting fees. All this dilution means that someone investing $10 in a SPAC and holding through to merger is trying to earn a profit with just $6.67 of cash. Is this poor man’s private equity, or private equity’s poor cousin? No wonder “SPAC shares tend to drop by one third of their value or more within a year following a merger,” according to a Stanford Law School working paper, whose authors studied 47 mergers — de-SPAC in industry jargon — between January 2019 and June 2020.