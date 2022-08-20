Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mergers are hard. Most of them fail. David Zaslav, the chief executive of the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., seems determined to beat the odds. Since overseeing the company’s April merger, he’s made a string of tough calls to bring new discipline to its content strategy, from killing the barely-launched CNN+ streaming service and the completed $90 million movie “Batgirl” to corporate lay-offs and reorganizations.The longer-term plan is shaping up to be a handful of expensive “appointment TV” galleons (produced by HBO) and a flotilla of cheaper reality “comfort viewing” options (produced by Discovery+). This weekend, the strategy faces its first big test: HBO’s well-funded “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

With “Game of Thrones,” HBO caught lightning in a bottle. Who knew that so many viewers would flock to a show based on an unfinished 1990s series of 1,000-plus page fantasy novels inspired by the English Wars of the Roses? It may be hard to remember now, but people were once surprised that a show in which sibling incest played such a prominent role could find a wide audience. It ended up with 164 Emmy nominations.

“Dragon” is HBO’s second attempt to see if the unlikely magic (and revenue) can be rekindled. Producers sank $30 million into a pilot for a prequel series starring Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts. “It felt very adult, sophisticated and intelligent, and there was a thematic conversation at the center of it about disenfranchisement in the face of colonialism and religious extremism,” HBO executive Francesca Orsi told the Hollywood Reporter. That makes it sound a bit more like HBO’s pre-Thrones comfort zone (like “The Wire” and “The Sopranos”), and quite a bit headier than the original series. “Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss famously dismissed themes as “for eighth-grade book reports.” Executives dracarysed the Watts project last year.

Advertisement

Under Zaslav, HBO seems willing to make a more straightforward bet. There’s no need to subvert expectations or blow anyone’s minds. Just give people more of the same. And they are probably not wrong; there are lots of viewers out there who simply want more of the original series, or, as one actor reductively put it, “t-ts and dragons.”

Whatever the source of its appeal, “Thrones” made an estimated $285 million in profit per episode over eight seasons. That kind of money makes its final season budget of $15 million an episode budget look fairly reasonable. “Thrones” is still one of the most-streamed shows on TV, three years after its head-scratcher finale, and Zaslav says viewership of the original series is actually rising with the marketing push for the new show.

Despite the cost savings he’s looking for in other parts of the business, Zaslav has said “Thrones” and its spin-offs are an area they see as a worthy investment. “Dragon” was greenlit without a pilot, and reportedly cost $20 million an episode. George R.R. Martin, who wrote the books and works on the TV shows, has compared the franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has made about $38 billion, and a top producer has compared it to “Star Wars,” which has had a lot more time to pile up more than $69 billion. If those parallels are fair, there’s a lot of revenue yet to be captured: “Thrones” has only made about $4.4 billion so far. For comparison, that puts it just below “Seinfeld” in the top-grossing media properties of all time, or a little more than half a “PAW Patrol,” which premiered two years after “Thrones.”

Advertisement

That kind of money would represent a huge win for Warner Bros. Discovery, although at that point they may as well change the name of the whole company to “HBO.” But can they do it?

While “Dragon” looks sumptuous in previews, there are reasons to think some viewers may find it challenging. Unlike the original series, the story (loosely based on the period of English civil war known as The Anarchy) does not lend itself to heroes; absent major changes to the source material, there is no equivalent of the Stark family that fans can feel good about rooting for. This may give it a gritty historical realism that appeals to critics and core fans, but make it less accessible to a wider audience. In Marvel and Star Wars movies, there is generally a clear hero.

And unlike the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel, the world of Westeros is very adult. There’s gore, and orgies, and yes, all that incest. That makes it harder to cash in on merch and spin-offs — and also limit the appeal of having “Thrones” and now “Dragons” bumping elbows with softer Discovery Plus reality TV fare. Think “90 Day Fiancé” and “For the Love of Kitchens.” No spoilers here, but I don’t think we’re going to see many little girls dressing up as Rhaenyra Targaryen this October.

Advertisement

Given the profitability of family-friendly franchises, it seems odd that on a recent earnings call, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels indicated that the company doesn’t plan to prioritize content aimed at kids. (One of the straight-to-streaming films Zaslav recently killed was a Scooby-Doo feature.) That would seem to be an area where some of the hoped-for merger synergies would materialize: Warner Bros. owns the Looney Tunes, DC Comics and Harry Potter franchises, and HBO has been exploring “Thrones” spin-off series that might work for a younger crowd — most notably, a series based on Martin’s simpler, more PG-13-rated “Dunk and Egg” novellas.Nonetheless, it makes sense that Zaslav is pushing Warner Bros. Discovery to be much choosier about which projects to splash out on, and that he’d go all in on Westeros. If it even earns half of what Marvel has earned, it would easily become the most profitable TV franchise of all time. Yes, that kind of success could take HBO further and further from its old core of intellectual urbanite fare like “Treme” and “Succession,” and would seem to leave Discovery as little more than the producer of new “Deadliest Catch” seasons. But no doubt those are problems Zaslav would love to have. If you find yourself riding a dragon, the best thing to do is hang on.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article