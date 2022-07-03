Placeholder while article actions load

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Romesh Ratnesar: Immigration is an issue that continues to generate heated political and scholarly debate. You’re the co-author, with Ran Abramitzky, of a new book, “Streets of Gold,” which uses the power of big data to provide an economic history that challenges some of the conventional wisdom about the US immigrant experience. People have studied the economic impact of immigration in America for a long time. What’s different about the way in which you approached this topic?

Leah Boustan, professor of economics, Princeton University and co-author, “Streets of Gold: America’s Untold Story of Immigrant Success”: Originally, Ran and I wanted to be able to put together data for every immigrant who came to the US at any time. We didn’t achieve that goal, but we tried our best given the technology that’s available now. It’s especially hard to find data on immigrants and immigrant families from the Ellis Island period, around the start of the 20th century, but we were able to benefit from recent advances in digitizing historical census records. If you want to go and search your own family members, you can now buy a subscription to Ancestry.com and access all of those underlying data sets. Once we realized we could find records for hundreds of millions of immigrants, we started scraping Ancestry.com to try to get at some of the data in a more automated fashion. We eventually got in trouble with [the company] for doing that, but when they realized we were just academics interested in learning more about immigration history, they started working with us. And so as a result, we got access to millions of historical records that are all in the public domain.

At that point, we tried to follow individuals in the US as they lived their lives. So we might pick an immigrant who arrives at Ellis Island at the age of 20. Using the census data, we can take a look at, you know, did he get married? Who did he marry? Did he move to another part of the country? Did he have kids? Did his occupation change? That sort of thing. We’ve built some algorithms to allow us and other people to follow individuals across the different census periods and then compare the past to the present. What we really are adding to the picture is a much more comprehensive data set for the past.

RR: So what did the data tell you that was missing from previous studies of immigration in the US?

LB: We wanted to look at the economic mobility and economic success of immigrants. Of course, people have been asking this question for at least a century: how did the immigrants who arrived in the US during the Ellis Island period fare when they first arrived and how did their earnings grow as they spent more time in the country? The conventional answer had been that immigrants from the Ellis Island period arrived earning less than the US-born, but within 15 years, completely caught up to and surpassed the earnings of the US-born. And it’s based on that premise that we’ve developed the impression that somehow immigrants who came to the US from Europe 100 years ago were especially talented or had unusual perseverance or grit or a knack for risk-taking. But it turns out that’s completely wrong, because it was based on faulty data.

RR: This is one of the major findings in your book — that the “rags to riches” myth about first-generation European immigrants is just that, a myth. Why is this significant? Won’t that deflate the more optimistic case for immigration if people discover that, well, it turns out the rags to riches thing isn’t actually true?

LB: Not necessarily. Just because the immigrant generation themselves, the people who made the journey to the United States, do not go from rags to riches does not mean that immigrant families are not ultimately quite successful. Much of the mobility that immigrant families experience is in the second generation. These are the children of immigrant parents. Most of them are born in the United States; some were born abroad but arrive as young kids. These are children who are educated in US public schools. They learn English very early in life. And those children do remarkably well, both today and in the past. So I don’t think that being more careful about the rags to riches myth necessarily deflates our optimism, but it does put it onto a longer time horizon. We need to be thinking in terms of generations instead of in terms of 10 to 15 years.

The second thing is that, either implicitly or explicitly ,many politicians are comparing immigrants today to immigrants in the past. We have good data for immigrants today. We see that while there certainly is some earnings growth and closing of the earnings gap with the US-born as immigrants go through their career, it’s not complete. Even when immigrants retire, they’re still earning less than the US-born. And so if we’re comparing the kind of nostalgic view to the facts on the ground today, it would seem to give credence to the idea that somehow the immigrants we’re attracting to the US today are not as high quality or as talented. And people who have that impression are more likely to say, well, maybe we should slow down on immigration or cut the number of immigrants that arrive.

RR: Did you find that the success of second generation immigrants is fairly universal? Are there some groups that that continue to struggle over several generations and maybe never really catch up?

LB: The short answer is that it’s true across the board, for many different countries. If you think about the fact that immigrants earn less than the US-born today, then that means the children of immigrants are on average going to be raised in households that are poor. But if you look at their children and their children’s children, for the most part they’ve completely caught up to the US-born. So in particular, you can pick out Mexico, Haiti and Jamaica, as two or three big sending countries where the parents earn a lot less than the US-born. The children continue to earn less on average, but the gap has closed tremendously. If the gap is, you know, 50% or 60% for the parents, it’s 5% or 10% for the kids.

Then you can make the apples-to-apples comparisons. So, on average, children of immigrants are raised in poor families. But what if we take two families that have similar income levels, and in one case, the parent is US-born and in the other case, the parent is foreign-born — what happens? In that case, for the 45 sending countries that we could get access to in the modern data, we find that for 42 of those 45 sending countries the children of immigrants achieve more economic success in adulthood than the children of US-born parents who were raised in similar households with similar income levels. That’s true for children whose parents were born in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, a lot of the countries in Latin America and Central America that raise alarm bells today. We find that the children of immigrants from those countries surpassed the earnings of the children of US-born parents who were raised at similar income levels.

RR: Politically, we’re kind of stuck in this kind of stalemate on immigration policy, with both sides operating at two extremes. Is there any reason to be optimistic about the possibility for comprehensive and sensible immigration reform?

LB: I’m an economic historian, so my job is to scale out to focus on the changes that have occurred in the US over the past 150 years. That’s what gives me the most sense of optimism. In our book, we turned to the data to try to figure out how attitudes towards immigrants evolved over the past 150 years. We don’t have public opinion polling that far back in time, but we do have access to all the speeches that were ever given on the floor of Congress. And that gives us some window into what the electorate was thinking. So we classified the speeches and found there were 200,000 speeches that were immigration related. Then, using machine learning and computing, we were able to classify those 200,000 as either pro- or anti-immigration.

And what we found is that for, let’s say, the first 60 to 70 years in our data, from 1882 to World War II, speeches about immigration were almost uniformly negative, across both parties and all regions. Americans hated immigrants from 1880 to 1945. But these days, if you go to the Gallup polls, 75% of Americans say that immigrants are good for the country. So there has been a major cultural shift.

And we can pinpoint from this congressional record data that the shift took place very quickly, between the end of World War II and 1960. It turns out that there were a few key presidents who got on the bully pulpit and started to make the case that immigrants are good for America — not only are they good for America, but they are America. That we ourselves are a nation of immigrants. You had Truman, then Kennedy and then LBJ making this case. And they were successful in changing the attitudes of the average American by saying immigrants helped build the country, they fought patriotically in World War II, and in fact they are us. So I take hope from that moment, because I see that there was cultural and attitudinal change within a very short period of time.

RR: One thing that many folks on the pro-immigration side argue for is a skills-based system — the idea being that we need do more immigrants, but the priority should be people with specialized skills that industry needs. Do you think that’s the right approach?

LB: We certainly need to expand high skilled immigration. But we also try to make the case that we should not be afraid of low-skilled immigration, to the extent that the labor market needs low-skilled workers, primarily in agriculture but also landscaping, child care, elder care, restaurant work. I think some people are concerned that well, OK, we might need someone temporarily for this year or the year after, but we don’t necessarily want their families to stay. What will happen with their kids? And that’s why the new evidence on the second generation on the children of immigrants is really important. If we had a number of low-skilled immigrants arrive and their children were sort of consigned to only being able to hold low-skilled jobs, then we might be in a situation where immigrants would make up a sort of permanent underclass. But we’re not seeing that. Instead, we’re seeing that the children of immigrants really rise.

RR: What did you learn about your own family in doing this work? Did learning more about your own family’s immigrant story change some of your assumptions?

LB: Well, the idea that the “rags to riches” arc doesn’t always take place in the first generation is exactly true for my family. My great-grandparents were the immigrant generation. And they held the same occupation with the same low earnings level throughout their life in the United States — they basically had a small mom-and-pop dollar store, sort of one step up from people who pushed carts selling odds and ends, much like street vendors today. It’s the second generation — so that would be my grandfather — who did substantially better. My grandfather was one of eight siblings; his six older siblings didn’t have the experience of being able to finish high school and go to college but he and his younger brother became a doctor and a lawyer. And that was sort of typical of the second generation: they had moved up from their parents, and some had done remarkably well.

RR: We’re heading into the Fourth of July weekend at a time when a lot of people have doubts about the strength of our democratic institutions. People are losing faith in democracy and our ability to sustain the American experiment. The end of your book provides an upbeat antidote to that pessimism. How can immigration strengthen American democracy?

LB: Surveys consistently find that immigrants are more patriotic and are more supportive of American institutions than US born Americans. They’re more likely to believe in the presidency and in Congress, and less likely to be skeptical or cynical. We end the book by saying there’s really nothing more patriotic than a naturalization ceremony. My co author, Ran, is an immigrant. He and his wife have gone through that experience themselves. And so I often turn to my immigrant friends who have a more optimistic and hopeful view of where America is headed.

RR: So if you want to feel good about America, maybe invite some immigrants to your 4th of July barbecue.

LB: Yeah, exactly. Almost all of us have some immigrants that we know in our own lives. And so ask your friends, neighbors, co-workers about their experience and what was it like to come to the US and what drew them here. Maybe you’ve known these folks for years, but never asked them about their immigrant experience. And that might be a fun thing to do.

Romesh Ratnesar is a member of the editorial board covering national security, education and immigration. A former senior State Department official in public diplomacy, he is author of “Tear Down This Wall: A City, a President, and the Speech That Ended the Cold War.”

