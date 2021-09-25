The essay contains approving words for private enterprise, a shift in tone from the anti-capitalist years under Jeremy Corbyn, and Starmer wisely drops any mention of his proposal last year to nationalize rail, energy and water. Nationalization is superficially popular in the opinion polls, but the politics are difficult and trust matters. If the pro-market Tories take into state ownership a failing private-sector utility, voters accept it as an exceptional, necessary measure. But if Labour were to do the same, the electorate would suspect more dangerous socialist experiments to come.