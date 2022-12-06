Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Keir Starmer set himself three main tasks when he took over the Labour Party after the 2019 general election. The first, rebuilding the party, has been largely successful: It bears little resemblance to the one his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn made in his image. His next priority was to make the case against the Conservative-led government. As it turned out, the Tories took care of that themselves.

On Monday, Starmer launched his third prong — setting out Labour’s vision for the future — with a report titled “A New Britain.” This is the result of a review led by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown over the past two years. Running 155 pages, it contains 40 recommendations on everything from overhauling the House of Lords to cleaning up politics and devolving power to the local level. It deserves to be taken seriously, though there will be lots of pressure for Starmer to leave most of it on the shelf.

The main premise is that changing leaders, and parties, isn’t sufficient to fix Britain’s problems of persistent low growth, declining trust in government and poor public services. Brown and Starmer want to change the structures and locus of power. The key to the vision is moving power away from the capital.

“In no comparable democracy do so few people at the center make decisions so far away from so many,” says the Brown report. Over-centralization, the report argues, poisons the relationship with devolved authorities, holds back local government, destroys initiative and hampers growth.

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come,” said Victor Hugo. But has its time come now — as winter hits, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis?

Brown isn’t the first to have noticed Britain’s central government hogs power. In order to neutralize the power of Labour-controlled councils, Margaret Thatcher’s Big Bang liberalization of the UK economy came at the price of pooling power in and around Whitehall. The trend just continued, making the UK one of the most centralized advanced countries in the world.

“Decentralization is not just an ideal. It has an essential role to play in achieving the Coalition’s core objectives,” wrote Tory lawmaker Greg Clark in a 2012 progress report. Much progress wasn’t made. A few years later, the conservative Institute for Economic Affairs proposed a federal government with limited powers (including defense and foreign affairs) and a small parliament, with Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland becoming nations in a federal union.

A Centre for Cities report recommended devolving fiscal responsibilities to local authorities and giving local policy makers the power to set local tax rates. (The Institute for Public Policy Research calculated in 2019 that 95 pence of every £1 paid in tax in the UK was taken by central government.)

The Brown report goes further on decentralization than many previous efforts, however, particularly in tying it to other reforms to generate economic opportunity and rebuild trust in government. English mayors, local authorities and devolved governments would get broader powers including to raise taxes — essential for any meaningful decentralization. Some 50,000 jobs would move from Whitehall to the regions, which would also likely help. Decisions on a range of issues would be legally mandated to be taken at the community rather than national level. It would also promote “clusters” of economic activity (another idea politicians tend to revive periodically).

Is there any reason to think things will be different this time? Maybe. Some of those Britain’s disastrous early response to Covid were partly put down to the overcentralization of the British state, while local mayors were later key in controlling the spread and implementing mass testing. Britain’s growth problem and the costs of Brexit cry out for change.

But the ring of power is a sticky thing. For all the handwringing about the ills of too much concentration, Westminster has always kept devolution at bay by writing the checks. There’s also been the argument, underpinned by a degree of snobbery, that the right local government structures weren’t yet in place.

It is inevitable that what receives the most attention from the report is the proposal to abolish the House of Lords. Now with over 800 sitting members (second only to the National People’s Congress in China), the chamber has become, in Brown’s word, “indefensible.” While it has often served a useful purpose as a revising chamber, that no longer justifies its current bloated state. Membership has been freely handed to key donors and others who have been handy to the Conservative Party (or Labour before it) in a patronage system that has bred cronyism and become a mockery.

One question for Starmer is whether he wants to be seriously wounded, if not die, on that particular hill. The public tend to hold it in low regard, though it can hardly be top of voters’ minds at the moment. Another question is whether a true program of decentralization can take place with the Lords unreformed.

Some have argued the Lords chamber can be tweaked — downsized, term-limited or somehow otherwise tidied up. I’m not so sure. Speaking to a Centre for Policy Studies conference recently, economist and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tyler Cowen mused that Britain’s attachment to honors and its status system was itself a barrier to growth and innovation. If so, then Starmer would be right to say that a different parliamentary structure and decentralization are of a piece. But coming up with an alternative to the Lords is one thing; implementing it will be slow, onerous and politically bruising.

Starmer will now go consult on the report’s recommendations. His appetite for such radical change may only become clear when Labour publishes its election manifesto. Possessed of power, will a Labour government distribute it?

In the meantime, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might dip into the recommendations himself since many are perfectly at home with traditional conservatism. The publication at least confirms a move toward more centrist, delivery-oriented governance in Britain and a focus on the problem of low-growth. All that’s left is for some party in power to take action.

