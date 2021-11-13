A more serious charge against some donors and their greedy recipients is that they may result in warping academic freedom. At my old newspaper, The Sunday Times, we revealed, for instance, that the London School of Economics had conferred an academic doctorate on the son of the former Libyan dictator Colonel Moammar Qaddafi, despite his Ph.D being ghost written. In return the Gaddafi Foundation pledged 1.5 million pounds over five years to an LSE research center and gave a college affiliate another 2.2 million pounds to train Libyan officials. In a bizarre video link-up with the LSE, the Colonel was hailed as “Brother Leader” and given an LSE cap previously conferred on Nelson Mandela. Unsurprisingly, the LSE director was forced to resign.