If Hellman & Friedman and EQT could also extract some dividends along the way, that would stack up as a reasonable — if not stellar — private-equity investment. But it’s not clear how much scope there’ll be to take cash out in the short-term. To sustain current levels of expansion will require restructuring and hefty investment in marketing. Margins are going to have to suffer before they get better. Still, away from the glare of public markets, transforming Zooplus in this way might just be possible.