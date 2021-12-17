RD: Look, there are moments when a company really nails a user experience. Going back to the very start of this conversation, we were talking about my days in venture capital 10 years ago. Virtual reality was always just around the corner then, too. I actually really liked it for first-person gaming. I thought it was a lot of fun. But the question is, will there be harassment in the metaverse? Absolutely. But that’s because harassment is a function of participation in human society. Then the question becomes: How do you create structures for creating safe communities online? What are the terms of service? Are the platforms thinking ahead about that? One of the things I loved about Silicon Valley was the excitement and belief that you could create something beautiful and give people experiences. But there was always this lack of thinking adversarily: How is this going to be abused by the worst possible people? Because when you put groups of people together, there is going to be anti-social behavior, guaranteed.