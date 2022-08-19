Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“If neutral Switzerland did not exist, we would have had to invent it.” So said an adviser to then-president John F. Kennedy in 1962, just after the Cuban missile crisis. In that closest of calls for humanity, Switzerland played its accustomed role in the background of world affairs — neutral, helpful and very discreet.

There’s a lot to be said for neutrality, which has been part of Swiss national identity for centuries. And yet, in 2022 — as during World War II — the notion seems harder to justify. As Ukraine and the West confront the neo-fascist aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin, how can any country with democratic and humanitarian values stand aloof?

Ironically, the people now raising this question sit in the Kremlin. This month, Moscow rejected a suggestion by Switzerland to represent the interests of Ukrainians in Russia as a “protecting power” offering “good offices.” Ukraine, for its part, would have been happy with the Swiss playing that role — Kyiv urgently wants information about the many Ukrainian children and civilians the invaders have abducted to Russia this year.

These terms — protecting power, good offices — come from international law. They refer to neutral nations assuming the functions of ersatz embassies on behalf of countries that have severed diplomatic relations.

Switzerland currently offers such services for the US in Iran, and for Iran in Egypt. It also represents consular interests in both directions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and between Russia and Georgia (which Putin invaded in 2008). If a Georgian needs a visa or gets in trouble while in Russia, for example, she can go to the Swiss embassy in Moscow, where dedicated staff will deal with her situation.

The tradition dates back to the Franco-Prussian War of 1870-1871, when Switzerland represented the diplomatic interests in France of two belligerents (Bavaria and Baden, both of which merged into the new German Empire). During World War I, the Swiss held 36 such mandates; at one point in World War II they had 219. They represented Britain in Germany and vice versa, for example. Other neutral countries, notably Sweden, also provided good offices.

During the Cold War, the number of mandates declined, but the institution remained vital. For many years, Switzerland represented the US and Cuba to each other. That way, the Swiss were able to provide secret backchannels that occasionally made some things easier, and possibly averted disaster. Hence, presumably, that famous quote from the Kennedy White House.

But to make these diplomatic dances possible, three parties need to tango. And today Russia doesn’t want to. That’s because it no longer views Switzerland as neutral.

Is it? Since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Switzerland has certainly been treading a diplomatic tightrope.

For many Western diplomats, Switzerland is rather too neutral — that is, self-serving. The country’s banks, boarding schools and other institutions are said to accommodate oodles of Russian money. Swiss markets merrily trade Russian oil and other commodities. Rumor has it that the Alpine nation may even be host to members of Putin’s own family.

Bern, for its part, feels it has gone as far as it can in siding with like-minded Western nations while still preserving formal neutrality. Notably, the Swiss have gone along with the sanctions on Russia passed by the European Union (of which Switzerland is not a member). That’s the official reason for Russia to label the country hostile.

Switzerland points out that “neutrality does not mean impartiality: even a neutral state has the right to political opinions and cooperation, and can stand up for its fundamental values such as democracy, the rule of law and human rights.” Neutrality only means that the country can’t become a party to international conflicts. This also precludes joining military alliances such as NATO.

By that same logic, the six countries that are part of the EU but not NATO must join the transatlantic alliance, as I argued in January. As members of the EU, they signed a mutual defense clause similar to NATO’s Article 5 — “an attack on one is an attack on all.” Sweden and Finland have already jettisoned their neutrality and applied to join NATO. Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta should do the same. If Putin were to attack Estonia, say, they’d be expected to come to its aid anyway.

But Switzerland is a special case. Countries at war eventually need to make peace, and for that they usually require neutral terrain just to gather around the same table and talk. That venue has often been Lake Geneva or some other picturesque Swiss setting, because the country’s role as honest broker has always been credible.

Plus, the alternatives to genuine Swiss-style neutrality are worse. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is a current example. His country is a nominal but troublesome NATO ally. He’s now posing as mediator between Russia and Ukraine, having met repeatedly with Putin and — this week — his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Those talks have helped release Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. But NATO allies are right to suspect that Erdogan may be out to cut separate deals with Putin to suit other interests.

So let’s let Switzerland stay Switzerland, because otherwise we’d have to invent it again. Let it be a neutral country that can serve as messenger, mediator, arbitrator and — one day — host of another peace conference. But let the Swiss remember that their neutrality is legal, diplomatic and military in nature — not moral. And let them remind Putin of that as well.

