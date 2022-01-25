But at least one company is challenging the notion that consumers who want an affordable Windows-based computer have to settle for clunky design and suboptimal performance. NZXT, based in Southern California, started out as a small-scale manufacturer of hardware components and accessories and has been making complete desktops for only about four years. In an industry where giants like HP Inc. and Lenovo churn out more than 70 million computers a year, NZXT is a tiny player. Yet the brand’s growing popularity among gamers, designers, engineers and others who tend to have strong views about technology suggests the computer market isn’t inevitably locked into two extremes, Apple or an interchangeable array of bland Windows machines.