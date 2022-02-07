Public health and infectious disease experts have suggested several scenarios under which it would make sense to authorize the vaccine for young kids. Maybe because so many more children were infected during the omicron wave, Pfizer now has data showing that the vaccinated kids in their study were protected against serious disease or hospitalization. Perhaps the FDA is factoring in what is now known about waning immunity — that lower antibody levels several months after a second Pfizer shot still offer decent coverage. Or it might be that with omicron hitting kids harder, the agency is simply banking on a third dose offering needed protection.