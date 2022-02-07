Confused by this strategy? So are some infectious disease experts, pediatricians and parents.
Vaccines for the littlest kids have been delayed many times, most recently because the data from Pfizer’s trial weren’t a clear home run. Two doses of the vaccine induced a strong antibody response in children aged 6 months to 2 years, but missed the bar the agency had set for 2- to 4-year-olds.
Pfizer is testing a third dose, but that data won’t be available until spring. In the meantime, the FDA has pushed the company to start handing over information so it can consider getting the first two doses into little arms.
Parents of preschoolers have been left with scant information and a great deal of uncertainty. If the FDA now finds it prudent to authorize shots for children younger than 5, it will need to explain clearly how well they work and why they matter.
Public health and infectious disease experts have suggested several scenarios under which it would make sense to authorize the vaccine for young kids. Maybe because so many more children were infected during the omicron wave, Pfizer now has data showing that the vaccinated kids in their study were protected against serious disease or hospitalization. Perhaps the FDA is factoring in what is now known about waning immunity — that lower antibody levels several months after a second Pfizer shot still offer decent coverage. Or it might be that with omicron hitting kids harder, the agency is simply banking on a third dose offering needed protection.
All these possibilities could be fair reasons to authorize the vaccines, and to hope that parents will be motivated to get their children inoculated. But they are all guesses.
Speculation might make sense in the context of scientific debate, says Kasisomayajula “Vish” Viswanath, a professor of health communication at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “But for a parent? Just give me a straight message: What should I do today for my family?”
What makes this still more unsettled, the information we have has come not from peer-reviewed publications but via press release and Twitter. It will be another week before the public has access to the documents the FDA advisory committee will consider.
Unless the regulators have some new signal that the vaccines prevent serious illness or transmission of the virus, they could end up with an unusual ask of families: Trust that although we lack data to show that vaccines work in 2- to 4-year-olds, we assume they will work after a third shot, so start in on the first two just in case.
Getting the messaging right on vaccinations for all kids is critical. By January, only 33% of 5- to 11-year-olds had gotten their first dose, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The KFF poll also found that only 31% of parents planned to get their child younger than 5 vaccinated right away. There’s understandable worry that reluctance around the Covid vaccine for kids might lead to hesitancy around other childhood vaccines.
The FDA’s approach could make it harder for pediatricians when parents ask what risk their toddlers face — of infection, hospitalization or death. Parents will also care about mundane things like whether it’s safe to allow indoor playdates and birthday parties after kids have two shots.
The answers to these questions are always going to depend on an individual’s tolerance for risk, and no new data from Pfizer can change that. But public health experts need to at least make the message about effectiveness clear and simple.
What parents care most about is safety, the KFF survey shows. And from the data available so far, Pfizer’s shots appear safe in the under-5 population. Of course, the shots also have a good safety record in older children and adults. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, told me he’s “1,000% comfortable” giving the Pfizer vaccine to his 1.5- and 2.5-year-old grandchildren. Sawyer is on the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel that will assess the Pfizer data.
Making the case that vaccines work in little kids will be harder. This, Sawyer points out, hinges on how many people get them and which strains of the virus are circulating — factors that are outside regulators’ control. But the FDA can keep the message as simple as possible by making sure that any decision to allow shots for the youngest children is strongly supported by data.
