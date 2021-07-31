To prevent another flareup, Fed officials -- including Chairman Jerome Powell -- have raised the possibility of fortifying the market’s foundation with a broad-based central counterparty (CCP) clearinghouse to back up trades and handle surges in activity in times of stress. A CCP that handles many if not all Treasuries trades, supported by capital supplied by its members, could limit the need for Fed interventions. Presently, only about a fifth of the market goes through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.’s Fixed Income Clearing Corp. (FICC) unit, the only central clearinghouse in Treasuries. Shifting trades there would mirror what regulators did after derivative losses almost crashed the global economy in 2008, when they pushed most interest-rate swap activity onto CCPs. But some see such action as raising costs. Others argue that a clearinghouse could make matters worse by concentrating risks. To ensure the soundness of the clearing house itself, the G30 advised that the Treasury Department lead a review of the design and operation of the FICC.