Next comes securing the evacuation of Americans and their allies. The U.S. should do all it can to ensure the safe passage of Afghans who qualify for U.S. visas to the Kabul airport — and to keep planes flying until they can get out. This should include not just Afghans who worked directly for the U.S. military but those affiliated with U.S.-based media and aid organizations, who are officially supposed to apply for visas from a third country. A new humanitarian parole program, similar to those established earlier for South Vietnamese and Cubans, is needed so they and other vulnerable Afghans can be brought directly to Guam or the U.S. mainland for processing.