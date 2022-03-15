Prolonging the tenure of Jokowi, as he’s known, would put the world’s fourth-most populous country on a path toward authoritarianism. That’s the very thing he was supposed to be the antithesis of when elected as a populist reformer eight years ago. Jokowi isn’t about to replicate Suharto, the general who seized power in a bloody anti-Communist purge in 1965 and ruled for three decades. The present intrigue is nevertheless worrying, because it suggests powerful sections of the Jakarta elite clearly find key elements of democracy tiresome. They would love to devise a workaround.

Indonesia’s presidents are now limited to two terms. Luhut Panjaitan, a minister considered a confidante of Jokowi, told Bloomberg News last week that it’s possible to change the constitution to let his boss stay on. “The constitution is the people’s voice, so we don’t need to be allergic about this issue,” Luhut said. If there is a change in the document, Jokowi has to follow it, he said. Comments like this have been popping up with increasing frequency, and Jokowi keeps making non-denial denials. He insists he’ll follow the rules, without committing to leave in 2024.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is disingenuous. Jokowi gives the impression he’s just waiting to see whether supporters can muster the numbers in the legislature, which requires a two-thirds majority to alter the constitution. The success of this gambit may depend on two senior politicians with their eye on the top job, either for themselves or their family: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who ran against Jokowi in 2014 and 2019, and former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, leader of Jokowi’s party and daughter of Indonesia’s first post-independence leader. Megawati is likely grooming her daughter, Puan Maharani, currently speaker of the lower house of parliament, for higher office. Lawmakers allied with Megawati and Prabowo could block any change, if they see it in their interest.

Jokowi’s equivocation has set Indonesia, which hosts the annual Group of 20 leaders summit later this year, on a dangerous path. “Remarkably, rather than making constructive use of his stature at a seemingly crucial juncture in history, Widodo may instead be on the verge of weakening Indonesia’s own democracy,” Kevin O’Rourke, author of “Reformasi Weekly Review,” a Jakarta policy newsletter, wrote last week.

By some measures, Jokowi has had a constructive time in office. He pushed through sweeping changes to the nation’s wall of labor protections, giving employers and investors a win they had sought for years. The president has also prioritized an upgrade of the nation’s strained infrastructure and regularly tells executives he’s trying to cut red tape. Jakarta’s subway system, conceived decades ago and dogged by constant delay, finally opened its first line three years ago. Jokowi dismantled limits on the budget deficit in the name of financing the fight against Covid-19. Indonesia also used the central bank to directly finance the budget for three years, an affront to orthodox economics that in normal times would have been a real stretch to pull off without an investor backlash. How many conventions can Jokowi smash? Advocates of constitutional change are unlikely to want to stop at term limits. Why not be rid of the elected presidency? (Indonesians have only voted directly for their leader since 2004.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

His effort to solve one of the country’s biggest public works challenges is seen as a potential pretext to stay in office. Jakarta is sinking, literally. Seas are rising, and the capital’s plumbing, which dates to the early years of Dutch colonization, is creaking. Relocating key parts of the security, financial and political structure had long been discussed. Jokowi settled on the creation of a whole new capital, a long way from Jakarta on the island of Borneo. Steering this mega-project could be used to justify a third term.

Sure, erecting a new city from scratch would solve one problem. It’s just as likely to create others. One effect of decamping is to create distance between Indonesia’s political class and its citizenry. Slowly but steadily, Indonesia’s freedoms are being eroded. Jokowi may even be grooming his son, Gibran Rakabuming, an up and coming municipal leader, for higher office.

Each day that he prevaricates is a disappointing day for his nation, always seen as the next big thing. Jokowi came to power without a storied military career or dynastic blood ties. That such an outsider could break though was an endorsement of the young, sprawling democracy. How ironic if he presides over the decay of that system.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Indonesia Learns to Love Risky Wartime Finance: Daniel Moss

• Indonesia’s Jokowi Wants Growth. It’s Not Enough: Andy Mukherjee

• Could Indonesia Run Out of People? Sounds Crazy: Daniel Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion