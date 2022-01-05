What about the Baby Fed Bear scenario? What if the inflation rate remains above 6% for all 12 months of 2022? That’s just as bad for average stock market returns as Fed increases of 0.75 percentage point or more — a 3% average total real return for the S&P 500. But despite the low average returns, these years have sharply reduced volatility and crash risk. Only 5% of the time is the S&P 500 real total return worse than minus 10%, versus 13% in other years — and only 0.4% of the time is it a 20% or greater decline, versus 5% in other years. In the subsequent five years, investors enjoy an average 9.1% annualized real total return, versus 6.2% in other years. So, stock market investors need not fear Baby Fed Bear, despite the painful experience of the 1970s.