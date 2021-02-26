The Wall Street Journal first reported that Machin flew to the United Arab Emirates this month and received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is awaiting the second dose.
Canadian officials have advised against all nonssential travel and the vast majority of Canadians have not yet been vaccinated
The CPP Investments board has appointed John Graham as the new CEO. Graham was previously its global head of credit investments
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.