In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, The Huawei office building at its research and development centre at Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province. In a statement issues Thursday Jan. 17, 2019, Britain's Oxford University says it is suspending research grants and funding donations from Huawei amid growing security concerns about the Chinese telecom giant.

TORONTO — Canada’s public safety minister says the country won’t be deterred by Chinese pressure after China threatened reprisals if Huawei is banned from its 5G network.

There are accusations that the telecom giant is controlled by China’s ruling Communist Party or is required to facilitate Chinese spying. The U.S., Australia, Japan and other governments have imposed curbs on use of its technology.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Friday his government will not compromise national security.

Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to Canada, warned Thursday of repercussions if Canada bars Huawei from the network.

The arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada on Dec. 1 created a growing diplomatic rift. Meng is the company’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder.

China detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation.

