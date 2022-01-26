Although traders were pricing in a not insignificant 70% chance of an interest-rate increase by the Bank of Canada, policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem ended up keeping the main rate unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been since March 2020. They cited uncertainty because of the resurgent coronavirus, according to Bloomberg News. The results sent Canada’s dollar on a wild ride, erasing a gain of as much as 0.52% against a basket of major peers. Yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds followed the same path, falling from as high as 1.81% to as low as 1.76%.
Granted, the moves are not jaw-dropping, but they do highlight the danger in trying to confidently predict what policy moves central banks will or won’t make during these unprecedented times. Although inflation rates in the developed world have risen to much higher levels than central bankers are comfortable with, they are still wary of hindering labor markets with employment participation rates still not having fully recovered and the global pandemic still raging. In Canada, the surge in Covid-19 cases last month prompted shutdowns in Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces, and many restrictions are still in place, according to Bloomberg News.
That’s why those who are betting that there’s a chance — however slim — that the Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark interest rate today from 0.25% when it announces its own monetary policy decision while also announcing an immediate end to bond purchases may want to do a quick reality check. Policy makers penciled in three 2022 rate increases in their December “dot plot,” and a number of Fed officials have endorsed a March move, according to Bloomberg News. And there is no reason to expect a different message from the Fed today.
In Wolfe’s novel, Sherman McCoy was a successful New York City bond trader living in a $3 million penthouse on Park Avenue only to see his life unravel by an unforeseen and unfortunate event one night. In the end, McCoy’s hubris was his downfall. It’s a lesson traders who are confident that central banks are turning into uber-hawks will want to learn.More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:
