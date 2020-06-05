Some economists had predicted a loss of 500,000 jobs in May and an unemployment rate of 15.0 %, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
The increase in the number of jobs comes after three million jobs were lost over March and April, and about 2.5 million more workers had their hours slashed.
Statistics Canada said the number of people who worked less than half their usual hours fell by 292,000 in May.
