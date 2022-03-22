The two sides will enter into binding arbitration under a new agreement, according to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Canadian Pacific said that it will immediately begin working with customers to resume normal train operations across Canada as soon as possible.

A lengthy interruption of fertilizer shipments could have hamstrung U.S. farmers who are nearing the spring planting season, as well as exacerbated existing supply chain bottlenecks in the U.S. and Canada that stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CP is the leading carrier of potash, a plant nutrient used in the production of multiple crops. According to investor documents, the railroad carries 70% of the potash produced in North America, all from mines in Saskatchewan.

The railroad also carries fertilizers, including phosphate, urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate and anhydrous ammonia. About half its fertilizer shipments originate from processing plants in Alberta.