DALLAS — American Airlines is continuing to cancel hundreds of flights because of computer problems at an affiliate, PSA Airlines.

More than 500 PSA flights were canceled Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightStats.

American tweeted that PSA has stabilized its computer systems and was trying to resume a normal schedule. The airline did not immediately answer a request for comment Tuesday. It previously said the problem was in PSA’s crew scheduling and tracking system.

PSA is owned by American and operates many American Eagle flights on smaller, so-called regional jets. Many of the canceled or delayed flights have been in Charlotte, North Carolina, a major American Airlines hub.

The technical issue surfaced last Thursday. American canceled more than 1,000 PSA flights last week, according to FlightStats and FlightAware.

