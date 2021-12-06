It’s a novel solution to a longstanding problem. Shares in the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies have delivered strong total returns through capital growth and dividends this century. But once these stocks graduate to the FTSE 100 index, they start to die. The blue-chip benchmark has gone nowhere; almost its entire return is from dividends. Individual stock prices get punished or rewarded according to whether cash goes out to shareholders or stays in the firm for capital expenditure.